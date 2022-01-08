Murree declared ‘disaster area’ after at least 16 die trapped in vehicles amid snowfall

The government closes all roads leading to Murree till 9pm tomorrow and banned people on foot from entering the hill station. Image: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid confirmed on Saturday that continuous snowfall and traffic congestion took at least 16 to 19 lives in Murree following which Pakistan Army, FC and Rangers were called in to assist in rescue operations.

The people died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles as tens of thousands of visitors thronged the hill town.

The military had been mobilised to clear roads and rescue people still trapped, Rashid said in a video message, adding, “At least 16 to 19 people died inside their vehicles.”

“For the first time in the history of Pakistan after 15 to 20 years, such a large number of tourists went towards Murree which created a crisis that the government had to block the traffic going to the tourist spot.”

Rashid was in Murree to supervise relief and evacuation activities in which the administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were also participating. Besides five platoons of the Pakistan Army, FC and Rangers had also been called in to assist them, the minister said.

وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید احمد مری اور گلیات میں پھنسے مسافروں کی امداد کی مانیٹرنگ کے لئے مری پہنچ گئے۔ شیخ رشید احمد نے کہا کہ برفباری کی وجہ سے 16 سے 19 سیاحوں کی اموات واقع ہوئی ہیں کچھ گاڑیوں کو نکالی لیاگیا ہے جبکہ دیگر کو واپس بھیج دیا ہے ۔@ShkhRasheed pic.twitter.com/aoymoyeJtn — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) January 8, 2022

“Some 1000 vehicles are still stranded since last night in Murree, which the government aims to rescue by evening today.”

“All roads leading to Murree have been closed till 9pm tomorrow, and now we are banning people on foot from entering it. Vehicles carrying blankets and relief supplies are only being allowed to enter Murree or anyone with an emergency.”

It was no time for the pedestrian tourists to visit Murree, he added.

Earlier, Rashid, in another video message, called in civil armed forces to evacuate the stranded tourists in Murree and Galiyat. He also asked the locals to come forward for the help of stranded tourists.

اسلام آباد : 8 جنوری

مری جانے والے سیاحوں کے لئے اہم پیغام https://t.co/Tc0IG0EDvh@GovtofPakistan @PTVNewsOfficial pic.twitter.com/FntGcTQZFZ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) January 8, 2022

Over 100,000 cars had entered the scenic town of Murree in the past few days to see the unusually heavy snowfalls, causing an enormous traffic jam on roads leading in and out, a police spokesperson told AFP.

Emergency declared in Murree

The government of Punjab on Saturday declared an emergency in Murree. The province’s chief minister office said that the hill station had been declared a “disaster area” and urged people to stay away.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also ordered the chief secretary, IG police, relief commissioner, DG rescue and PDMA to monitor the rescue activities. He appealed to people to strictly follow instructions given by the police and district administration and cooperate with them.

وزیراعلیٰ @UsmanAKBuzdar کا مری میں ایمرجنسی کےنفاذ کا اعلان: مری کو آفت زدہ قراردےدیا •مری اور ملحقہ علاقوں میں تمام ریسٹ ہاؤسز اور سرکاری اداروں کوسیاحوں کیلئےکھول دیاگیاہے

•وزیراعلی نےاپنا ہیلی کاپٹر بھی ریسکیوسرگرمیوں کےلئےدےدیاموسم بہترہوتے ہی امدادی سرگرمیوں میں حصہ لےگا pic.twitter.com/o5sdTH8lD8 — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) January 8, 2022

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat also said, “Roads from Islamabad to Murree have been closed since yesterday. People are requested not to go to Murree today and tomorrow. Despite the ban, thousands of people turned up today and had to be deported.”

راولپنڈی پولیس مری میں شدید برف باری کے دوران شہریوں کی مدد کرتے ہوئے!#PunjabPolice #AtYourService #youmatter pic.twitter.com/ASMyqsvWo0 — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) January 8, 2022

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain also asked the people to postpone their upland tour plan for a few days.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said that hundreds of thousands of vehicles were heading towards Murree and other high places and it was impossible for local administration to provide facilities to such a large number of people.

Rains, snow over hills to continue

More widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Islamabad, Upper and central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 12 hours.

Heavy rain with hailstorms is also expected at isolated places during the period, while very cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in rural and urban areas of Balochistan, KP and Punjab. Meanwhile, besides the increasing intensity of cold in different parts of the country, the current spell of rains and snow over the hills will persist by tomorrow morning.

According to a spokesperson of the met office, the highest rainfall of 85 mm was recorded in Rawalpindi over the last 24 hours whilst Murree received 17inches of snow.