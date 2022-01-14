Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Jan, 2022. 04:24 pm

Cabinet approves smart housing schemes for overseas Pakistanis: Farrrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said on Friday that the federal government will introduce residential schemes under the smart housing concept to facilitate the nine million Overseas Pakistanis.

The federal cabinet gave approval for launching the state-of-the-art residential projects for Overseas Pakistanis, he said while talking to a state news channel.

He said Pakistani expats might purchase the apartments through Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA). The project was aimed at attracting remittances through RDA, he added.

Overseas Pakistanis were assets of the country, they were sending $30 billion in remittances annually through RDA which showed their full trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Commenting on the voting rights to Pakistani expats, he said it was the first time that any govt recognized the expats services to the country. All credit goes to PM Imran who was a strong proponent of Pakistanis rights living abroad, he said.

Habib said the PTI government believes in empowering Pakistanis expats, wanted their involvement in decision making.

On the sustainability of the Naya Pakistan Housing Project, he said nobody can roll back public interest projects, adding that the government engaged the private sector for the purpose.

Banks were taking lead in the government residential schemes as it had distributed loans worth Rs40 billion and approved loans worth over Rs120 billion and loan applications worth over Rs160 billion were received, he added.

Talking about Sehat Insaaf Card, the state minister said the government introduced a complete health package for the citizens that covered multiple medical treatments like heart, child and mother care, surgeries and other major diseases.

A family under the card might get medical facilities up to Rs1 million, Habib said.

He said that 2020 would be a better year for Pakistan, and hoped that the country’s economy would further strengthen during the ongoing year due to the prudent policies of PM Imran Khan.

Habib said PTI was facing challenges at every front but our firm commitment would lead the country towards the path of development and prosperity.

PM Imran was determined to bring back the looted wealth of the country, adding that his government would continue to sensitize the public that how Sharif and Zardaris looted the national exchequer ruthlessly and send their ill-gotten money abroad, he added.

