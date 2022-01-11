Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 08:32 pm

Court extends interim pre-arrest bail of former FIA DG Bashir Memon till January 31

Former Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon. Image: File

A Sessions court in Lahore on Tuesday extended interim pre-arrest bail of former Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon in three cases of fraud, money laundering and human trafficking till January 31.

The court issued notice to the FIA and ordered the accused to join investigation.

The court also ordered the accused to submit 3 bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

An Additional Sessions Judge Naveed Anjum Salimi took up the bail petitions of Bashir Memon filed by Mian Ali Ashfaq Advocate to avoid arrest.

The FIA ​​has registered three cases against Bashir Memon in the year of 2020

The accused has been charged with fraud, money laundering and human trafficking.

He has also been accused of smuggling Model Sofia Mirza‘s children abroad at the behest of their father.

The lawyer, appeared on behalf of Bashir Memon, argued that his client wanted to join investigation of the cases but he could not do so because of fear of his arrest.

The court heard the arguments and extended bail till January 31.

