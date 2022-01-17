Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
17th Jan, 2022. 12:19 pm

Govt wants talk with political parties for reforms: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said the government wanted to talk to the political parties including the opposition for reforms in different sectors.

“We want electoral reforms, reforms of the judiciary and accountability system. This is not possible without the opposition. However, the corrupt leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PPP) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) do not want to discuss any issue other than relief in their cases,” Chaudhry said.

He said if the PML-N separated itself from the Sharif family then it would be a positive development.

“Political parties need to change the leadership involved in moral and financial corruption. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left the party workers alone in difficult time and sought refuge in London. Such a leader has no respect.”

Meanwhile, without naming anyone, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said it was a good thing that there were four members in the PML-N who had the courage to consider themselves more qualified and entitled to lead than the Sharif family.

“However, they should express this commitment openly, not behind closed doors. Will they spend their whole life in fear?” he asked.

