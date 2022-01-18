Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 07:17 pm

Increase in PAS quota: LHC asks federal, provincial govts to submit replies

A view of Lahore High Court building. Image: File

Hearing of a case against increase of provincial quota of Pakistan Administrative Service (formerly known as DMG group) on Tuesday, the Lahore High Court sought replies from federal and provincial governments.

At the outset, Justice Shahid Karim showed annoyance over non-submission of a reply by Establishment Division and remarked that the court had an idea as to why the reply was not being filed in this case. He said the court would review the case in accordance with law and merit.

Read more: Bail petition: LHC summons DG Anti-Corruption Establishment

Senior Lawyer Waqar A Sheikh appeared on behalf of the petitioner Naveed Shehzad Mirza and argued that the establishment Division destroyed the service structure by issuing several unwarranted notifications.

He said the Establishment Division illegally increased its seats in the provinces from 58 to 446, adding that the move is against the provincial autonomy, adding that the most senior officers would be sidelined.

Read more:  LHC seeks details of country’s internal, external debts from federal govt

By doing so, the senior officers of the provinces are forced to work under the junior officers, he said, adding that the Establishment Division’s notification is tantamount to mocking the rules and merit.

He requested the court to annul establishment division’s notification about increasing seats for being illegal.

The court adjourned the hearing and also summoned the Attorney General of Pakistan and Advocate General Punjab for assistance.

