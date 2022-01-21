Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 11:05 pm

LHC moved against new restrictions on indoor functions

The Marriage Halls Association has filed a writ petition in the Lahore High Court challenging the new restrictions on indoor functions with the increase in cases of Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more: NCOC Directs Provinces to Close Schools with High Covid Positivity Rate

The petition says that the decision of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to ban indoor weddings is discriminatory. It argues that educational institutions, transport service and other activities have been allowed to continue as usual but the industry of marriage halls has been subjected to discriminatory attitude.

The petition contends that the industry has already suffered huge financial losses due to the pandemic related restrictions imposed by the government in the past. It pleads that the industry of banquet/marriage halls cannot sustain any further losses.

Read more: 23 deaths, 7,678 new Covid-19 cases reported in the country.

It asks the court to set aside the impugned notification issued by the NCOC.

The NCOC on Jan 19 banned indoor gatherings, weddings and dining in districts and cities with Covid-19 positivity rate exceeding 10 per cent as part of new curbs meant to tackle the pandemic’s fifth wave being driven by the Omicron variant.

