LHC’s premises turned into a battlefield as couple’s families grapple

The premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) turned into a battlefield on Tuesday after the parents of a girl who married on her free will refused to return with them.

Earlier, Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmad Khan took up Yaseen’s petition seeking the recovery of his wife. During the hearing, the police produced Saman Ghaffar before the court and the girl chose to go with her husband.

Read more: LHC says only family courts could try ‘second marriage offence’

The girl’s refusal to meet her parents led to a quarrel which evolved into a commotion between the families of the couple.

The girl’s parents kept trying to grab her as members of both families scuffled with each other.

Read more: Marriage within Iddat period cannot be considered adultery: LHC