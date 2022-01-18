Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 07:10 pm

LHC’s premises turned into a battlefield as couple’s families grapple

A view of Lahore High Court building. Image: File

The premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) turned into a battlefield on Tuesday after the parents of a girl who married on her free will refused to return with them.

Earlier, Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmad Khan took up Yaseen’s petition seeking the recovery of his wife. During the hearing, the police produced Saman Ghaffar before the court and the girl chose to go with her husband.

The girl’s refusal to meet her parents led to a quarrel which evolved into a commotion between the families of the couple.

The girl’s parents kept trying to grab her as members of both families scuffled with each other.

The police arrived on time and dispersed both sides following which the couple was escorted from the high court.

