Mini budget to kick up tsunami of inflation in country, claims Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Sherry Rehman on Thursday said the government’s mini-budget would bring a tsunami of inflation in Pakistan.

“The government will not pass the Finance (Supplementary) Bill but bulldoze it in the National Assembly today. The artificial numerical majority is only being used to bulldoze the bills. Everyone realises that after this mini-budget there will be a tsunami of inflation. The government allies are apparently under pressure to vote in favour of the inflation bill,” Rehman tweeted.

Referring to the government’s claim that taxes were being raised on luxury items only, she said they thought that baby milk, bread, agricultural equipment, seeds and hundreds of other things were luxury items. “Even after setting a record of inflation, they are claiming that Pakistan is cheaper than the countries of the region. This is not a mini-budget, they [government] are bringing an inflation budget. This will further increase the rate of inflation by 12.30%,” she claimed.

ان کو لگتا ہے بچوں کا دودھ، ڈبل روٹی، زرعی آلات، بیج اور سینکڑوں چیزیں لگژری اشیاء ہیں۔ مہنگائی کے ریکارڈ قائم کرنے بعد بھی دعوہ کر رہے کہ پاکستان خطے کے ممالک کے مقابلے میں سستا ہے۔ یہ منی بجٹ نہیں، مہنگائی بجٹ لا رہے ہیں۔ اس سے 12.30 فیصد مہنگائی کی شرح میں مزید اضافہ ہوگا۔ 2/2 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) January 13, 2022

The opposition is all set to hold a protest outside the Parliament ahead of the NA session against the proposed mini-budget of the government and in favour of the creation of Hazara province today, Bol news reported.

