No retired, in-service armed forces personnel working in NADRA on deputation: Senate told

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday informed the Senate that no retired or in-service employee of Pakistan Armed Forces was working in NADRA on a deputation basis.

Replying to a question during the question hour, the minister shared that as many as 13,997 employees were working in NADRA.

He said that only six employees were working in NADRA on deputation. These employees were being paid salaries in Basic Pay Scale as per their LPC issued by their parent departments with the addition of 10% Headquarters & Utility allowances and 20% Deputation Allowance, he said.

To another question, the minister said Islamabad Traffic Police issued tickets against fancy number plates apart from the number plates issued by respective Excise and Taxation offices.

However, the use of bogus number plates was a crime and the case should be registered against such vehicle’s owners, he added.

He said Islamabad Traffic Police issued traffic violation tickets to the violators for displaying un-prescribed number plates. As many as 42,831 tickets were issued during 2021 by the traffic police and an Rs12,849,300 fine was collected from the violators, he said.