Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

18th Jan, 2022. 02:39 pm

No armed forces personnel working in NADRA on deputation, minister tells Senate

No retired, in-service armed forces personnel working in NADRA on deputation: Senate told

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan—Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday informed the Senate that no retired or in-service employee of Pakistan Armed Forces was working in NADRA on a deputation basis.

Replying to a question during the question hour, the minister shared that as many as 13,997 employees were working in NADRA.

He said that only six employees were working in NADRA on deputation. These employees were being paid salaries in Basic Pay Scale as per their LPC issued by their parent departments with the addition of 10% Headquarters & Utility allowances and 20% Deputation Allowance, he said.

Read more: Senate panel terms Finance Supplementary Bill tsunami of inflation

To another question, the minister said Islamabad Traffic Police issued tickets against fancy number plates apart from the number plates issued by respective Excise and Taxation offices.

However, the use of bogus number plates was a crime and the case should be registered against such vehicle’s owners, he added.

Read more: 230 new train bogies procured to provide better services, Senate told

He said Islamabad Traffic Police issued traffic violation tickets to the violators for displaying un-prescribed number plates. As many as 42,831 tickets were issued during 2021 by the traffic police and an Rs12,849,300 fine was collected from the violators, he said.

Read More

34 mins ago
Buzdar ranked best among all chief ministers

ISLAMABAD: On the basis of their performance during the last three years,...
47 mins ago
Fawad asks media groups to open their bank accounts for employees to see

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday asked...
58 mins ago
230 new train bogies procured to provide better services, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed on Tuesday that 230 new train bogies...
4 hours ago
NCOC to undertake new set of non-pharmaceutical measures to contain virus

ISLAMABAD: To combat the rise in coronavirus infections across the country, the...
4 hours ago
Health expert advises govt to launch ‘door to door vaccination drive’ to curtail Omicron

ISLAMABAD: The government like the polio vaccination campaign, should launch door to...
4 hours ago
PM Khan stresses need of investment in technology sector to create employment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the need of investment in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

8 mins ago
Hassan Raheem, released a new music video call Sun Le Na on Monday

On Monday, Hasan Raheem, Pakistan's most popular indie artist, released a music...
26 mins ago
Statements of ministers depict end of PTI government is near, claims Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz claimed that the statements of...
Pakistan calls for ‘immediate cessation’ after Houthis' attack in UAE
32 mins ago
Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis attack in UAE

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out by...
Buzdar takes over as No. 1 among all Chief Ministers
34 mins ago
Buzdar ranked best among all chief ministers

ISLAMABAD: On the basis of their performance during the last three years,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600