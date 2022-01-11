Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 07:51 pm

Pakistan is still a cheaper country in the region: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan is still a cheaper country as compared with other countries in the region where commodity and petroleum product prices are higher than in Pakistan.

He said this while addressing an inaugural ceremony of 14th International Chambers Summit 2022 organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Tuesday.

Imran Khan observed said the world was also witnessing a record increase in goods prices as a big gap had been developed between the supply and demand lines due to Covid-19 pandemic, adding the general public across the globe had been confronting this problem.

The prime minister expressed the hope that commodity prices would come down soon.

rule of law, no society could make progress, adding that mafias did not want the rule of law, and urged the whole society to wage Jihad against these mafias to secure future of the country.

In the state of Madina, there was one law for the rich and the poor, powerful and the weak and no one was above the law, he said.

The prime minister further said, “Nations have been destroyed due to corruption and lack of rule of law.”

The prime minister also lambasted his political opponents, who called him and his government incompetent and inept, adding that it was his government which steered out the country of economic crisis and Covid-19 catastrophe as the government did not clamp a complete lockdown and now  their decision of smart lockdown was being followed by the British prime minister Boris Johnson.

