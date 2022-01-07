Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

07th Jan, 2022. 01:20 pm

Pakistan to launch its 7th national census this year

Pakistan to launch its 7th national census this year

7th national census to be carried out this year: Ali mohammad Khan informs Senate—Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday informed the Senate that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was going to carry out the 7th Population and Housing Census during the current year for the first time in the country’s history after five years.

Replying to various supplementary questions during the Question Hour, the minister said the process of 7th Population and Housing Census-2022 (1st Digital Census) has been initiated, adding that a Pilot Census would be conducted w.e.f May 15, 2022, to June 15, 2022, and complete Field Operation (Face to Face interviews) from August 1, to August 31, 2022, tentatively.

He said as many as six censuses had been carried out in the country since 1947. The first census was carried out in 1951, second in 1961, third in 1972, fourth in 1981, fifth in 1997 and sixth in 2017.

Read more: Next general elections to be held on basis of digital census: PBS

He assured the House that state-of-the-art methodology would be used to ensure accuracy and transparency in the census.

The total amount spent on the National Census in the year 2017 was Rs16.884 billion, he added.

He said firstly, the chief minister Sindh made some observations/ recommendations on March 10, 2017, for smooth field operations of Census 2017.

Later after census activity observations were made on census 2017 results by the Sindh chief minister in the Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting held on November 13, 2017, and therein it was decided to conduct third party validation of 1% blocks.

In the CCI meeting of November 24, 2017, it was enhanced to 5% of the blocks furthermore, the chief minister of Sindh opposed the approval of the final results of Census-2017 in the 45th meeting of CCI held on April 12, 2021.

Read more: Advisory Committee finalises questionnaire for Census 2022

However, on the recommendation of the Cabinet Committee, the results were approved by CCI with the majority votes and directed to start the process for the next census at the earliest while adopting best international practices and technology usage.

The minister said the Sindh CM on May 29, 2021, while using its constitutional right under Article 154 (7) submitted a reference to the Parliament on the above mentioned CCI’s decision for its placement before the joint session and accordingly during the joint session held on November 17, 2021, the reference was considered wherein the CCI’s decision was approved with majority votes.

Read More

11 mins ago
Bad weather forces PIA to divert three Lahore-bound flights to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) diverted its three domestic and international flights...
27 mins ago
SNGPL disconnects thousands of connections for using gas compressors

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected thousands of gas supply...
41 mins ago
OIC seminar urges states to introduce strong anti-corruption legislations

The seventh international seminar of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Independent...
1 hour ago
BSEK to announce SSC Part 1 science result 2021 at 3PM today

Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) will announce SSC Part 1 Result...
2 hours ago
Pakistan has performed exceptionally well in combating Covid-19: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reiterated that Pakistan performed exceptionally well...
3 hours ago
Pakistan Navy continues relief activities in flood-hit Balochistan

As Balochistan continued whirling from the havoc caused by the torrential rains...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

UK retail
3 mins ago
Omicron slams UK retail recovery

LONDON: Restrictions imposed in the wake of the Omicron coronavirus variant have “wiped...
Pakistan
9 mins ago
Pakistan to learn from China on industrialisation: Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has said that his country has...
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor
12 mins ago
Alia Bhatt all smiles for camera as beau Ranbir turned into her photographer

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples...
Turkey
16 mins ago
Turkey changes conditions for granting citizenship to support lira

ANKARA: The Turkish government on Thursday changed the regulation for foreigners to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600