Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 03:58 pm

People above 18 years eligible to get free Covid-19 booster vaccine: NCOC

Age limit for booster dose has been further reduced. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday announced to further reduce the age limit to 18 years for free booster coronavirus vaccine.

Read more: Traditional Chinese Medicine successful on Covid-19 patients in clinical trial

“In today’s NCOC session, [the] age limit for [a] booster dose has been further reduced. From tomorrow onwards, citizens over 18 years will be eligible for [a] free booster dose of their choice. Booster (one dose) will be administered after 6 months gap from complete vaccination,” read a tweet by the NCOC.

At least 33 per cent of the total population and 50 per cent of the eligible population of Pakistan stand vaccinated, said the NCOC. 786,835 people were administered coronavirus vaccination across Pakistan in the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccines administered till now is 166,083,807.

Pakistan on Friday recorded seven deaths because of coronavirus infection, while 3,567 positive cases were reported across the country in a single day.

According to the NCOC’s statistics, 48,449 tests were conducted and the positivity ratio went up to 7.36 per cent.

The public announcement regarding the successful first-ever clinical trial of the Chinese medicine, Jinhua Qinggan Granules (JHQG), manufactured by Juxiechang Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd will be made on January 17 at 11am at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi.

Read more: Visit to China: Imran, Xi to discuss Covid-19, economic crisis and climate change issues

ICCBS Director and COMSTECH Coordinator General Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary had announced this on January 13 while presiding over a meeting of experts of clinical sciences held at the Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi.

