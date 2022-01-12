Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 07:50 pm

PM extols ISI role for national security, stability and prosperity

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with the federal ministers, visited the Inter-Services Intelligence Secretariat in Islamabad on Wednesday wherein he appreciated the institution’s role for national security, stability and prosperity.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present on the occasion, a PM Office statement said.

Director General ISI Lt. General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum welcomed the dignitaries.

A comprehensive briefing followed the discussion on national security and regional dynamics with focus on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the professional preparedness to safeguard Pakistan’s national interest.

 

