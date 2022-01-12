PM extols ISI role for national security, stability and prosperity
Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with the federal ministers, visited the Inter-Services Intelligence Secretariat in Islamabad on Wednesday wherein he appreciated the institution’s role for national security, stability and prosperity.
Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present on the occasion, a PM Office statement said.
Director General ISI Lt. General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum welcomed the dignitaries.
A comprehensive briefing followed the discussion on national security and regional dynamics with focus on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.
The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the professional preparedness to safeguard Pakistan’s national interest.
