Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 09:54 am

PM Imran directs to urgently resolve issues of special economic zones

PM Imran Khan chaired a high level meeting on the Special Economic Zones in Islamabad. Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that issues pertaining to the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) should be resolved on priority basis and measures for facilitating the investors should be implemented in the given timeframe.

He said this while chairing a high level meeting on the Special Economic Zones in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about the steps taken by the government to facilitate investors in the SEZs across the country.

The forum was informed that Rashkai, Bolan and Allama Iqbal Industrial City have become fully functional and work on Dhabeji Special Economic Zones is going on with full swing and it will be made operational soon.

The meeting was also informed about land available for industries in Special Economic Zones and the approval and allotment of 1,500 acres for construction of industries to 130 companies in 2021.

It was told that supply of electricity and gas was ensured in the functional SEZs.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Advisor for National Security Moeed Yusuf, Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor Khalid Mansoor, Chairman Board of Investment Azfar Ahsan and high level officials attended the meeting.

