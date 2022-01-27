Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 05:08 pm

PM Imran takes notice of Sindh police violence against MQM protest

PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday took note of the violence used by Sindh police against the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)’s peaceful protest against Sindh’s Local Government Law.

In a tweet, the prime minister said he has called for a report from the Ministry of Interior, Sindh chief secretary and Sindh inspector general of police.

Read more: PTI leaders condemn baton charging at MQM-P workers near CM House

He said necessary action would be taken against those responsible after receiving the report.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders had condemned torture on the MQM-P workers near Sindh Chief Minister House in Karachi.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condemned “the hooliganism” of Sindh police against the peaceful MQM-P workers who were holding protest against the recently passed local government law by the provincial government.

At a time when an event like the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was about to take place, there was no justification to such a violent incident, the minister said in a tweet.

The PTI leadership of Sindh chapter was closely monitoring the situation, he said and assured of his full support to the MQM.

An MQM worker, Aslam Bhai, had allegedly succumbed to his wounds at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) after being tortured by Sindh police officials on January 26.

Read more: MQM-P to observe black day tomorrow, demands resignation of Sindh CM

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister and Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said he was very sorry to hear about the loss. “May Allah Taa’ala bless his soul. However, I have checked with the JPMC, neither any person named Aslam Bhai was brought to the JPMC nor any such death has been reported there. MQM MPA Sadaqat and Tariq were brought to JPMC and discharged after treatment,” he tweeted.

Murtaza Wahab said the MQM had taken permission to carry out rally from Shahra e Faisal to the Karachi Press Club, however they all of a sudden came towards the Red Zone near Sindh CM House.

He said the police tried to engage with them till the end and convince them that it was not appropriate to protest near the hotel where foreign players of the PSL were staying.

