09th Jan, 2022. 12:26 pm

Sufficient fuel stock available at PSO outlets in Murree: Hammad

Minister

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said sufficient fuel stock was available at all the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) outlets in Murree and nearby localities.

In a tweet, he said petrol and diesel were available at all PSO pumps in Murree in a good quantity.

Read more: About 700 vehicles evacuated from Murree last night: Shahbaz Gill

Hammad Azhar said the authorities concerned were in contact with the local administration to ensure fuel supply for the ‘Rescue Machinery’ to continue the rescue and relief operation unabated.

In another tweet, the minister said the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESC) had sent its extra workforce from surrounding localities to Murree to prevent power disruption in the area.

He said all power feeders, which faced disruption due to heavy snowfall in Murree, had been restored. He said a few local faults were being resolved.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said around 700 vehicles were evacuated from Murree last night and all major highways in Murree had been cleared for traffic.

Read more: Rescue, relief operation underway to evacuate stranded tourists in Murree

“Rawalpindi police, district administration, Pakistan Army men and our locals remained active throughout the night,” he tweeted adding that roads for traffic entering the hill town from Rawalpindi and Islamabad would remain closed on Sunday too.

