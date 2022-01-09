Sufficient fuel stock available at PSO outlets in Murree: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said sufficient fuel stock was available at all the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) outlets in Murree and nearby localities.

In a tweet, he said petrol and diesel were available at all PSO pumps in Murree in a good quantity.

Hammad Azhar said the authorities concerned were in contact with the local administration to ensure fuel supply for the ‘Rescue Machinery’ to continue the rescue and relief operation unabated.

In another tweet, the minister said the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESC) had sent its extra workforce from surrounding localities to Murree to prevent power disruption in the area.

مری میںPSOکےتمام پمپس پر پٹرول اورڈیزل ایک اچھی تعداد میں موجودہے۔مقامی انتظامیہ کےساتھ حکام کامسلسل رابطہ ہے۔

— Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) January 8, 2022

He said all power feeders, which faced disruption due to heavy snowfall in Murree, had been restored. He said a few local faults were being resolved.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said around 700 vehicles were evacuated from Murree last night and all major highways in Murree had been cleared for traffic.

