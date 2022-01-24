UAE Crown Prince strongly condemns recent terrorist attack in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohamed Bin Zayed on Monday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Lahore, which claimed three lives and left several injured.

In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Crown Prince offered deepest condolences to the families of all the victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also expressed solidarity with the leadership, government and people of Pakistan, said Radio Pakistan.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the Crown Prince for his condolences and unwavering support.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast resolve to combat terrorism in all of its forms and manifestations, saying that terrorist act perpetrators will face justice.

The Premier has emphasised Pakistan’s desire to engage with the UAE to expand bilateral ties, improve multilateral collaboration, and maintain close coordination on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Earlier, PM Imran had telephoned the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and condemned the heinous terrorist attack by Houthi militia on civil facilities in the UAE.

PM Imran had affirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the UAE and rejection of any threat to its security and sovereignty. He also offered his condolences for the victims of these attacks and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Sheikh Mohamed had also expressed his thanks and appreciation to the prime minister for his sincere feelings towards the UAE and its people.