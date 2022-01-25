Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

26th Jan, 2022. 12:02 am

UN chief hails Ayesha Malik’s elevation to Supreme Court

APP News Agency

26th Jan, 2022. 12:02 am

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres . Image: File

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday welcomed the elevation of Justice Ayesha Malik to the Supreme Court of Pakistan as the first female judge on the country’s highest court.

“I think this selection is a very welcome development,” the UN chief’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question from APP correspondent at the regular noon briefing in New York.

Read more: Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as ‘first woman judge’ of Supreme Court

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed administered the oath to her at a ceremony in Islamabad.

Justice Ayesha studied in Pakistan and abroad, including Harvard Law School in the United States. She was an associate of former chief election commissioner and eminent jurist Justice Fakhruddin Ibrahim, and worked with him as an assistant for about four years, from 1997 to 2001.

The judge, 55, has also been a part of the law firm of which Justice Qazi Faez Isa is a founder.

Read more: Justice Ayesha Malik — A fiercely opposed judge

Justice Ayesha is an expert in constitutional, banking, tax and human rights issues.

According to the LHC website, she has taught banking and mercantile law in different universities of Pakistan. She has been called upon to specialise in cases of child custody, divorce, women’s rights and women’s constitutional protection in Pakistan, England and Australia.

 

 

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Hascol founder remanded to judicial custody in Rs54bn scam

Judicial Magistrate Karachi south on Tuesday remanded the founder of Hascol Petroleum...
2 hours ago
LHC expresses displeasure over Punjab Police’s no-show of transgender data

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday expressed serious displeasure over the...
3 hours ago
Transparency International declares PM Imran corrupt, claims Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and PMLN Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi...
3 hours ago
LHC directs Cabinet Division Secretary to decide on NTDC chairperson appointment

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the secretary cabinet division...
3 hours ago
Non-provision of jobs to transgenders: LHC seeks reply from CS, Social Welfare Dept

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought reply from the Punjab...
4 hours ago
Marriyum demands Imran to answer nation’s questions about TIP report

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has challenged Imran Khan to address the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Michael Owen
14 mins ago
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa praises football legend Michael Owen’s visit to Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), praised...
Faryal Mehmood's dance on 'Sajan Das Na' goes viral, watch video
18 mins ago
Faryal Mehmood’s dance on ‘Sajan Das Na’ goes viral, watch video

Pakistani actor Faryal Mehmood, dropped her video while dancing to the latest...
Johnson Charles
26 mins ago
PSL 7: ‘PSL is one of the best tournaments right now’, says Johnson Charles

PSL 7: Johnson Charles of the Multan Sultans says that the Pakistan...
34 mins ago
Cabinet approves Rs5bn for census-2022, says Fawad  

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said that...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement