Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 11:23 am
Germany to provide further assistance to Pakistan for social sector: state secy

Omar Ayub Khan appreciated the Germany’s enhanced bilateral economic cooperation with Pakistan. Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: State Secretary of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany Jochen Flasbarth has said that Germany would provide further assistance to Pakistan for social sector including education and health, green energy, urban infrastructure, digital governance and Start-Up Pakistan Programme.

The German state secretary said this while talking to Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan in Islamabad.

Flasbarth expressed satisfaction at the trajectory of bilateral cooperation in different areas and discussed the ways to further enhance the bilateral technical and financial cooperation.

Omar Ayub Khan appreciated the Germany’s enhanced bilateral economic cooperation with Pakistan and expressed that both countries were long-standing development partners.

Read more: Pakistan, Germany sign €129 million worth of financial cooperation deal

“Germany is playing a supportive role in providing technical and financial assistance for socioeconomic development in Pakistan,” he said.

He briefed the German delegation about the ongoing policy reforms and initiatives and development priorities of Pakistan which included a stronger focus on climate change, green energy, agriculture, regional connectivity and information communication technologies.

The minister emphasised the need to focus on vocational and technical education in the country and a proposal for establishing a state-of-the-art Technical Training University in Gilgit-Baltistan in under consideration.

Both sides also exchanged views on increasing the cost effectiveness of development assistance initiatives and the measures to enhance cooperation with the private sector including export competitiveness through technical and financial assistance.

Jochen Flasbarth, who is on three-day visit to Pakistan, met with Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood in Islamabad as well.

Both the sides exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as regional issues.

The foreign secretary said Germany was a valued, long-standing partner and Pakistan remained committed to further enhancing the bilateral relationship in all dimensions.

He said the two countries celebrated 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations last year as Islamabad valued Germany’s role as a development partner for over six decades.

“Pakistan is committed to supporting the international community’s efforts to strengthen peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he said adding that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan would result in greater regional integration and connectivity.

He emphasised the urgency to assist 40 million Afghan people in order to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown.

The state secretary appreciated Pakistan’s assistance in its evacuation operations from Afghanistan and hoped for Pakistan’s continued support in this regard.

