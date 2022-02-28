Karachi Police arrest inter-provincial drug smuggler

Police carried out an operation in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area of Karachi—Image: File

KARACHI: Police have arrested an inter-provincial drug smuggler and recovered more than 4 kilograms of high-quality hashish from his possession.

Police carried out an operation in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area of Karachi and arrested an inter-provincial drug supplier, BOL News reported on Monday.

SSP West Sohai Aziz said that 4.8 k.g of high-quality hashish was recovered from the accused.

SSP Aziz added that the accused used to smuggle drugs from Balochistan and other provinces to Karachi.

SSP West further said that investigation has been initiated by registering case No. 109/2022 against the accused while details of drug dealers who were getting a supply of drugs from the accused are being obtained.

Read more: ANF foils Ice smuggling bid at Bacha Khan Airport

Earlier today, a judicial magistrate remanded two suspects, allegedly involved in an armed robbery at Korangi Causeway, to police custody for interrogation.

Muhammad Khalid and Naveed Hussain said to be the members of a dacoits’ gang that had snatched cash and cell phones from around 100 citizens on gunpoint at Korangi Causeway a few days ago, were presented before the Judicial magistrate East.

The Investigation Officer (IO) submitted in the remand report that the complainant had identified the suspects during the identification parade.

Read more: Over 100 citizens mugged in Karachi’s Korangi area

The IO sought 14 days physical remand of the suspects, submitting that interrogation had to be made from the suspects for recovery of snatched cash and phones besides the weapons used in the robber, while their accomplices had to be arrested.

The magistrate however granted three days physical remand with a direction to IO to present the suspects on the next date along with a progress report of the investigation.