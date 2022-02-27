Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 09:41 am
Operation Swift Retort testament to professionalism of Pakistan armed forces: ISPR

Operation Swift Retort testament to determination of Pakistan armed forces for defence, says ISPR. Image: File

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of Pakistan military, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday said February 27 marked the third anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ when Pakistan armed forces gave a befitting response to Indian failed misadventure.

The ISPR said achievements of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in shooting down two Indian fighter aircrafts, detection of Indian submarine at sea by Pak Navy and resounding response at the line of control by Pakistan Army were testament to professionalism and determination of Pakistan Armed Forces for defence of the motherland.

“Not just weapons or numbers but resolve of a nation & operational preparedness of Armed Forces define success in the face of adversity. Pakistan Zindabad,” the ISPR tweeted.

On February 27, 2019, the PAF had shot down two Indian planes for violating Pakistan’s airspace and arrested an Indian pilot Abhinandan.

The government of Pakistan had later released a video of the arrested pilot of the downed Indian Air Force plane, in which he had described himself as a wing commander, Abhinandan, of the IAF with his service number.

Twitterati are celebrating the historical event in which Pakistan overpoweringly beat India in dogfight. This day is also known as the Surprise Day. 
 

