Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 12:07 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Peace restored in Afghanistan after 40 years, says Imran Khan

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 12:07 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said peace had been restored in Afghanistan after 40 years despite the fact that the western powers had frozen financial assets of the country, Bol news reported.

In an interview with Director of the Advisory Committee of China Institute of Fudan University Dr Eric Li, he said imposing restrictions on the Taliban government was inflicting privations on the Afghan people.

PM Khan said there was no military solution of the Afghan conflict. The United States should have returned after killing founder of al-Qaeda Osama bin Laden. He said there were no clear objectives of the US in Afghanistan.

Read more: PM Imran asks people to join international initiatives for addressing Afghan crisis

“The Americans did not read history of Afghans. If they had read Afghanistan’s history, they would not have taken such measures,” he said.

He said there was no room for more mistakes in Afghanistan. The people of the Pakistan’s neighbouring country had never accepted foreign occupation, he said.

The prime minister said the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan should be avoided. He warned that sanctioning the new Afghan setup will only descend Afghanistan into chaos and a weak setup would not be able to take on the international terrorists.

On the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Imran Khan said raising suspicion on the corridor project made no sense.

He said Pakistan saw the CPEC and Gwadar project as a great opportunity for its geo-economics. He invited other countries to join and invest in the CPEC project, emphasising that the government’s foremost priority was geo-economics and to uplift the economy.

The PM said his priority was the people of Pakistan and lift the people out of poverty while taking a cue from China.

He said both Pakistan and China have always stood by each other in difficult times. He said this all-weather relationship has transformed into a people to people friendship.

When asked about the Western concerns on the situation in Chinese province Xinjiang, Imran Khan said the Pakistan’s ambassador in China visited the area and the report he gave was different from the one that was coming on the western media. He said what was being told by the western media did not exist against Uighurs.

He said according to the envoy’s report, unprecedented development was taking place in Xinjiang.

Read more: PM Imran urges international community to provide immediate relief to Afghans

The prime minister said joining the war on terror and the corruption of the past badly affected Pakistan. He said Pakistan lost about 80,0000 people and over $100 billion in the US war on terror.

To a query, Imran Khan said Kashmir was a disputed territory between Pakistan and India. He said India unfortunately was denying the right of self-determination to Kashmiri people guaranteed by the UN Security Council resolutions.

Alluding to the marginalisation of minorities including Muslims in India, he said, “This is the tragedy that has happened with India under the current regime. Better sense should prevail in India otherwise it is only going to damage itself.”

When asked about China- US relations, he said the world did not want another cold war. He said Pakistan may replicate the role it played in 1970 when it brought China and the US together.

Read More

2 hours ago
PM Imran lauds Murad Saeed’s communication ministry for outstanding performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded Federal Communication Minister Murad...
3 hours ago
PM Imran Khan making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said the country's economy...
3 hours ago
Pakistan’s space programme destroyed by ‘Imran Niazi’: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said Pakistan’s...
4 hours ago
Federal govt employees to get 15pct disparity allowance from next month

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to give 15 per cent disparity...
17 hours ago
LHC bars electronic, print media from carrying unregistered housing schemes’ ads

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday barred electronic and print media from...
18 hours ago
Registration of murder case against Murad: Notice issued to SSP complaint cell on MQM plea

District and Sessions Judge Karachi South on Wednesday issued notice to the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Yami Gautam A Thursday
21 mins ago
Yami Gautam’s husband ‘scared of sharing home’ after intense A Thursday trailer

After the release of the intense yet thrilling trailer of A Thursday,...
31 mins ago
Amir Liaquat tied the knot for the third time

Host Amir Liaquat tied the knot for the third time, revealed his...
53 mins ago
Pakistan pursuing proactive foreign policy with focus on global agenda: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan was pursuing a proactive...
57 mins ago
NICVD stops free elective angioplasty, angiography

KARACHI: The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) on Thursday announced to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600