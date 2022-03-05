Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 10:44 am
194 injured of suicide blast brought to LRH Peshawar: spokesperson

Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar emergency department building. Image: File

PESHAWAR: Spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar on Saturday said 194 people who got injured in a suicide bomb attack at a mosque were brought to the hospital a day ago for treatment.

The blast had taken place at Kocha Risaldar area of the city moments before Friday prayers were to start. This has been termed the deadliest attack in the country since 2018.

The LRH Peshawar spokesperson said 45 of the injured were still hospitalised in different wards, while rest of them were discharged after providing treatment to them.

The spokesperson said the hospital management was taking special care of all the injured and providing them the best possible treatment.

Read more: At least 56 killed, 194 injured in Peshawar mosque suicide attack

He said the hospital administration appreciated the medical staff specially the emergency department for their performance.

“Despite one of the most difficult situations and crowd beyond hospital’s capacity, provision of immediate medical aid to all the injured was not less than Jihad,” he said.

The blast came on the first day of a cricket Test match in Rawalpindi — around 190 kilometres to the east — between Pakistan and Australia, who had not toured the country in nearly a quarter of a century because of security concerns.

