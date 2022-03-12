Aamir Liaquat fears many PTI members will be in parliament on no-trust motion day

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) member of National Assembly Aamir Liaquat Hussain has expressed his fear that many of the PTI members would be in the parliament house on the day of no-confidence motion, despite the ruling party’s announcement that no PTI member would enter the house on that day.

The government has announced that its members would stay outside the parliament and offer God-thanking prayer following the voting on no-trust motion, as it believed that the opposition would fail to bring 172 members required to remove the PM.

However, addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet, Aamir Liaquat said, “Khan Sahib, (talks of) those who are representing the government in TV shows (except Shahbaz Gill) will serve as the final nail in the coffin.”

He also asked the prime minister to make Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid understand that there was only one Sultan Rahi. He should become the interior minister instead of Mola Jutt, he advised. خان صاحب ٹی وی شوز میں حکومت کی نمائندگی کرنے والے (شہباز گِل کے علاوہ) @SHABAZGIL رہی سہی کثر بھی نکال دیں گے ، شیخ رشیدکو بھی سنجھائیے سلطان راہی صرف ایک تھے وہ وزیر داخلہ بن کرآئیں مولا جٹ نہیں،مجھے خدشہ ہے کہ ہمارے کافی اراکین عدم اعتماد والے دن ہاؤس میں ہونگے@ImranKhanPTI — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) March 11, 2022

In another tweet, indirectly taking a dig at Imran Khan, the PTI MNA said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was a lover of the prophet (SAWW). “If he has advised not to call Maulana Fazlur Rehman a Diesel, then he has expressed his training,” he wrote adding that if the other person did not accept the advice then it was a demonstration of his own upbringing.

It is pertinent here to mention that, on March 11, Imran Khan had said that the army chief had asked him not to call Maulana Fazl a Diesel. Then, in the same speech, Khan had multiple times called the Jamiat Ulema e Islam chief a Diesel.