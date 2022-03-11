Chechen leader says ready to support Imran Khan for religion

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the true image of Islam at the United Nations and other international forums. Image: File

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the true image of Islam at the United Nations and other international forums.

In a letter written to the prime minister, he said, “We are available and ready to support him for the cause of religion.”

The head of Russian Republic Chechnya said he was happy to meet the prime minister during his recent visit to Russia.

On February 25, Prime Minister Imran Khan had stressed on the need for countering the soaring trend of Islamophobia around the world. He had said this while attending a meeting with the Grand Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin of Moscow Cathedral Mosque during his two-day trip to Russia.

Imran Khan had also underlined the need for forging interfaith harmony for peaceful coexistence in an increasingly fragmented world.

In this regard, the prime minister had appreciated President Putin’s understanding of the sensitivities that the Muslims attach to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad.

Earlier, in his meeting with the Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, the Prime Minister had appreciated the rebuilding of Grozny and rapid expansion of Chechen under the leadership of Ramzan Kadyrov.

He had said that relations between Pakistan and Russia were on an upward trajectory. Khan had also encouraged the promotion of cooperation between different provinces of Pakistan and regions of Russia.