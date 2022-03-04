Adsence Ads 300X250
04th Mar, 2022. 12:49 pm
Pakistan Army-Saudi Land Forces joint exercise concludes in Nowshera

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of military forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Friday said the joint exercise Al Samsaam-8 of Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces concluded at the National Counter Terrorism Center, Pabbi, in Nowshera.

Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mahmood, Commander Mangla Corps and Major General Abdullah Eid Al Otaibi of Royal Saudi Land Forces attended the ceremony.

Two-weeks-long joint exercise was part of a series of bilateral military exercises between Royal Saudi Land Forces and Pakistan Army. The joint exercise focused on counter-terrorism operations including cordon and search, combat patrolling and counter improvised explosive device drills, said the ISPR.

Read more: Pakistan to start using Saudi oil facility on deferred payment from March: Shaukat

It said the exercise provided an opportunity to benchmark respective operational practices and share each other’s experiences.

H.E Nawaf Saeed Al Maliky, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan also attended the ceremony.

On February 11, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin had told the Senate that Pakistan would start using the Saudi Arabian oil facility on deferred payment from March 2022.

Shaukat Tarin had told the house during question hour that the government has tried not to pass on to the people the full burden of international increase in petroleum products. He had said, “We have reduced the sales tax and Petroleum Development Levy on petroleum products to provide relief to the masses.”

