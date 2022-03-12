Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 12:31 pm
Various Punjab lawmakers express complete trust in CM Buzdar

Buzdar loses support of PTI central leadership

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar—Image: File

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar stated that the incumbent government will remain firm on the political front in order to foil the opposition’s nefarious plans.

In a meeting with various elected representatives in Lahore today (Saturday), Buzdar stated that the government has the full support of its allies and will continue to serve the people.

The elected representatives expressed complete trust in the dynamic leadership of the Punjab Chief Minister and thanked him for prioritising the issues of their constituents.

Read more: Buzdar loses support of PTI central leadership: Sources

On the other hand, Opposition leaders and members of the Tareen group have intensified their contacts with the disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan upon his return from London.

As per sources, Aleem Khan would be spending a politically occupied day in Lahore upon his return.

The leader will be intensifying his contacts with the leaders of his group and the members of the Assembly.

Read More: PML-N offers Punjab chief ministership to Aleem Khan: sources

Notably, Khan travelled to London, and an hours-long meeting took place between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and him.

His trip to London and meeting with Nawaz sparked speculations that the PTI leader was gearing up to join PML-N.

