AJK PM praises Sardar Ibrahim’s role in Kashmir freedom

MIRPUR: Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan’s main objective, according to Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, was to free his people of the scourge of Hindu enslavement and make Kashmir an impregnable part of Pakistan.

He made these remarks in a statement published on the 19th death anniversary of Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Ibrahim Khan, the founder, and president of the Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, which was commemorated on both sides of the LoC on Saturday.

The Prime Minister stated that the dead leader’s life (from 1915 to 2003) was full of ups and downs, but he never compromised on his convictions. He stated that Ghazi-e-Millat attended higher study in London and was appointed as the Maharajah Government’s assistant advocate general.

“Later, he was elected as a member of the Prajya Sabha, from which he resigned and battled for Kashmiris’ freedom and identity,” the PM said, adding that his involvement in Kashmir’s liberation movement will be remembered for a long time in Kashmir history.

He said that Ghazi Millat launched a strong anti-Dogra Raj agitation amid critical conditions. He said that since there was nowhere for Muslims to congregate, Ghazi-e-Millat donated his house in Srinagar, where a Kashmiri delegate unanimously chose to tie their fate to Pakistan by passing the historic accession to Pakistan resolution on July 19, 1947.

To attain this purpose, the Prime Minister stated that the people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir were writing a new history of sacrifices while confronting India’s greatest oppression and tyranny.

The Prime Minister reiterated his vow to carry on the cause of the late leader, saying: “Kashmiris will fight for independence until the last drop of blood is shed. The cruelty and violence of the Modi regime will not dissuade the courageous people of Kashmir from pursuing their beloved cause, for which they have paid extraordinary sacrifices.”

He went on to threaten that Kashmiris will smash Modi’s malicious schemes into the ground, shattering their dream of Akhandbaharat. Modi’s hands were stained with the blood of the people of Kashmir and Gujarat.

He stated that Kashmiris would never give up their identity or rights. “India intends to destroy Kashmiris’ political, religious, and cultural identities, and the Modi government’s decision on August 5, 2019, was part of that goal.”

Referring to the Indian government’s constitutional, political, and administrative maneuverings, he stated that after depriving Kashmir of its nationhood status, India was hellbent on reducing the Muslim majority of Occupied Kashmir to a minority.

About Kashmiris’ unwavering affection and affinity for the people of Pakistan, the Prime Minister stated, “One can have political problems with the government of Pakistan, but there are none in terms of the state of Pakistan.”

Given the combustible situation in the area, the PM of AJK stated that the United Nations and Islamic nations needed to take note of India’s expansionist intentions and assist in resolving the conflict peacefully once and for all.