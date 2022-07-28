Asif Ali Zardari contracts Covid-19, confirms Bilawal Bhutto

Former President Asif Ali Zardari contracts Covid-19

He left for Dubai days back

Asif Ali Zardari was vaccinated and had his booster shots

Advertisement

Former President Asif Ali Zardari contracts Covid-19, confirmed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The former president was fully vaccinated and had his booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to his Twitter to share the news and wrote, “He is fully vaccinated, boosted, isolating with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment,” he said, adding they are praying for his swift recovery.”

Zardari’s daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman is in isolation and currently resting. His daughter also said that Zardari will return after recovery.

Advertisement

Earlier, Asif Ali Zardari left for Dubai via a foreign airline. The sources in the know informed that Asif Ali Zardari will return home after spending a few days there.

It is pertinent to mention here that the co-chairperson had been in the meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid chief Chaudhry Shujaat a few days ago amid the CM Punjab election row.

Also Read Haleem Adil Sheikh released on court order SHC accepted the plea for an immediate hearing against the arrest of...