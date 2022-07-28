Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asif Ali Zardari contracts Covid-19, confirms Bilawal Bhutto

Asif Ali Zardari contracts Covid-19, confirms Bilawal Bhutto

Articles
Advertisement
Asif Ali Zardari contracts Covid-19, confirms Bilawal Bhutto
Advertisement
  • Former President Asif Ali Zardari contracts Covid-19
  • He left for Dubai days back
  • Asif Ali Zardari was vaccinated and had his booster shots
    Advertisement

Former President Asif Ali Zardari contracts Covid-19, confirmed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The former president was fully vaccinated and had his booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to his Twitter to share the news and wrote, “He is fully vaccinated, boosted, isolating with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment,” he said, adding they are praying for his swift recovery.”

Zardari’s daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman is in isolation and currently resting. His daughter also said that Zardari will return after recovery.

Advertisement

Earlier, Asif Ali Zardari left for Dubai via a foreign airline. The sources in the know informed that Asif Ali Zardari will return home after spending a few days there.

It is pertinent to mention here that the co-chairperson had been in the meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid chief Chaudhry Shujaat a few days ago amid the CM Punjab election row.

Also Read

Haleem Adil Sheikh released on court order
Haleem Adil Sheikh released on court order

SHC accepted the plea for an immediate hearing against the arrest of...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story