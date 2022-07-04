Asif Ali Zardari meets CM Baluchistan at Bilawal house

We will not leave the people of Baluchistan alone in these hard times,” says the former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari

KARACHI: “We will not leave the people of Baluchistan alone in these hard times,” says the former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari during a meeting with Chief Minister of Baluchistan Abdul Quddus Bazinjo here at Bilawal House on Monday, BOL News reports.

In the meeting, the Provincial Minister of Water Resources Mohammad Khan Lehri along with the CM discussed issues related to the water crisis in the province. Asif Ai Zardari expressed concerns about the water deficit in Balochistan and assured Abdul Quddus Bazinjo of full cooperation in resolving the issue of the province.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman told Abdul Quddus Bajinjo that he will continue to play its buoyant role in the solution of the issues of Balochistan.

“The PPP has always solved the problems of Balochistan on a priority basis, we will never leave the people of Balochistan alone,” the former president said.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister of Baluchistan directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) that People in the low-lying areas of Quetta city near the high rain-affected areas should be shifted to safer places. The drains in the city and other districts should be cleaned on an emergency basis. The deputy commissioners and PDMA control rooms should stay active 24 hours to assist the people