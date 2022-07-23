Case registered against PTI workers after clash in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists and leaders after a clash during a protest in Hyderabad.

The PTI activists were protesting at Hyder Chowk late on Friday night when a clash occurred with PPP workers reportedly passing in the area.

During the protest, PTI activists gathered around a PPP worker’s vehicle which led to a confrontation and heated exchange of words. Both PPP and PTI workers came face to face which caused tension in the area, however, police dispersed the workers and put security on high alert.

A case has been registered against PTI workers on behalf of Asfand Marri, who is also the General Secretary of PSF Hyderabad Division.

An FIR was registered at the City police station stating he was on his way home when PTI workers attempted to harass and kill him. The complainant said legal action should be taken against the people involved in the incident.

The case was filed against PTI Divisional Vice President Dr Mustansar Bilal and four officials including district vice president Azhar Sheikh and two hundred unnamed workers. The case includes provisions of rioting, intimidation and attempted murder.

PTI workers had staged countrywide protests late on Friday night against the Chief Minister Punjab election, following party chairman Imran Khan’s call over Hamza Shahbaz’s victory.

In Karachi, a massive protest was held at the Main Shahrah-e-Faisal over the decision. Commuters faced traffic jams from Nursery to Baloch Colony bridge owing to the protest.

Meanwhile in Islamabad, workers launched a protest at D-Chowk and raised slogans against the government while in Rawalpindi, PTI supporters gathered at Chandni Chowk and chanted slogans the ruling

In Peshawar’s Husht Nigar area, PTI workers launched a protest and closed the roads after setting tyres on fire. Protests were also held in Multan and Faislabad against Dost Mazari and in favour of Imran Khan.

