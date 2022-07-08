Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh felicitates on blessed occasion of Hajj

KARACHI: Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh has wished the Muslim world on the occasion of Hajj and prayed for peace and harmony in Pakistan.

“Hajj leads us to the path of piety & spirituality. It helps clean our hearts & soul. It’s an experience which shows that no single person is more worthy than another,” she said in a statement.

“I wholeheartedly pray that may this blessed occasion of Hajj, the prayers of pilgrims are answered and may this become the means for peace & harmony in Pakistan the Muslim world throughout.”

Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh has also expressed his wishes to those offering the holy pilgrimage of Hajj.

“Hajj is a unique obligation… like a flower with a hundred petals. It serves as a reminder that no matter one’s tribe or sect, race or caste, gender or age, we all are part of Muslim Ummah.

“May the prayers of those offering pilgrimage and all believers to answered and may the blessings of Hajj bring prosperity to Pakistan and to the entire Ummah around the world.”

Nearly one million pilgrims are taking part in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage as Covid-19 restrictions ease. The pilgrims have reached Mina Tent Village as the Hajj rituals commenced today.

The pilgrims will proceed to Arafat on Friday to perform the “Waqoof-e-Arafat”. They will also listen to the Hajj sermon from Masjid-e-Nimra in Maidan-e-Arafat on Friday.