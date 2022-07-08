Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh felicitates on blessed occasion of Hajj
Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh felicitates on blessed occasion of Hajj

Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh felicitates on blessed occasion of Hajj

Articles
Advertisement
Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh felicitates on blessed occasion of Hajj
Advertisement

KARACHI: Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh has wished the Muslim world on the occasion of Hajj and prayed for peace and harmony in Pakistan.

“Hajj leads us to the path of piety & spirituality. It helps clean our hearts & soul. It’s an experience which shows that no single person is more worthy than another,” she said in a statement.

“I wholeheartedly pray that may this blessed occasion of Hajj, the prayers of pilgrims are answered and may this become the means for peace & harmony in Pakistan the Muslim world throughout.”

Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh has also expressed his wishes to those offering the holy pilgrimage of Hajj.

“Hajj is a unique obligation… like a flower with a hundred petals. It serves as a reminder that no matter one’s tribe or sect, race or caste, gender or age, we all are part of Muslim Ummah.

“May the prayers of those offering pilgrimage and all believers to answered and may the blessings of Hajj bring prosperity to Pakistan and to the entire Ummah around the world.”

Nearly one million pilgrims are taking part in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage as Covid-19 restrictions ease. The pilgrims have reached Mina Tent Village as the Hajj rituals commenced today.

Advertisement

The pilgrims will proceed to Arafat on Friday to perform the “Waqoof-e-Arafat”. They will also listen to the Hajj sermon from Masjid-e-Nimra in Maidan-e-Arafat on Friday.

 

 

Also Read

BOL CEO Shoaib Shaikh wishes Muslim Ummah on Hajj
BOL CEO Shoaib Shaikh wishes Muslim Ummah on Hajj

KARACHI: Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh has...

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pakistan has to return $20 bn to world: Miftah Ismail
Pakistan has to return $20 bn to world: Miftah Ismail
Three school girls beating classmate get pre-arrest bail
Three school girls beating classmate get pre-arrest bail
Pakistan condemns abhorrent desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden
Pakistan condemns abhorrent desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden
PPP offers Karachi deputy mayor slot to JI
PPP offers Karachi deputy mayor slot to JI
ECP should accept objection against Mohsin Naqvi: Ali Zafar
ECP should accept objection against Mohsin Naqvi: Ali Zafar
Two policemen martyred, one injured in Charsadda attack
Two policemen martyred, one injured in Charsadda attack
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story