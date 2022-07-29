Advertisement
  • Pakistan
  • FM Bilawal meets Uzbek President during SCO Conference
FM Bilawal meets Uzbek President during SCO Conference

FM Bilawal meets Uzbek President during SCO Conference

FM Bilawal meets Uzbek President during SCO Conference

Image: File

  • Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev this morning
  • He is on a two day trip to Tashkent
  • The trip was to attend the SCO Foreign Minister’s Conference
TASHKENT: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, says a foreign office spokesperson.

As per details, the meeting between the two was held this morning and all the foreign ministers participating in the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Conference were present at the occasion.

The foreign ministers of the Russian Federation, China, Uzbekistan, India, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan attended the meeting.

Notably, FM Bilawal Bhutto left for Tashkent to lead the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (SCO-CFM) meeting on Thursday.

The Minister is visiting Tashkent at the invitation of the Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Vladimir Norov.

The SCO’s major objectives are to promote confidence and good-neighborly relations among member states; strengthen regional peace, security, and stability; and create a framework for effective cooperation in the political sphere.

Bilawal Bhutto will remain there for two days and will approve the decisions and documents to be presented to the heads of the states at the SCO Summit in September 2022.

