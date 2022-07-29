Govt delegation urges ECP to announce PTI foreign funding case verdict

ISLAMABAD: A government delegation on Friday visited the head office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and urged to immediately announce the reserved verdict of the PTI prohibited funding case

Speaking outside the commission after the meeting, PML-N stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the delegation comprising of PDM leaders met with Chief Election Commissioner and all four provincial election commissioners.

Abbasi said the PTI has not given any record to ECP in eight years, adding that every political party has to declare the sources of foreign funding. He said the case against the PTI has been delayed for eight years and the verdict should be announced soon.

He added that the PTI government attempted to derail the case in power but the truth could not be subverted. He said the record of foreign funding held by the ECP was not provided by the party but rather by the State Bank of Pakistan.

He alleged that the PTI chairman has two foreign companies working as agents registered in the USA. He said parties receiving money from foreign sources cannot work in national interests.

“Imran Khan took money from foreign sources for eight years and used it for politics in Pakistan. If he was clean, he would have presented the records earlier,” he added.

He said Akbar S Babar presented the evidence of PTI foreign funding in the Election Commission after which the PTI pressurized the commission to stop the decision in the case.

Abbasi said that the Election Commission should announce the decision of the PTI foreign funding case “Here the the courts are opened at midnight and negate their own decisions. The nation has the right to know from whom Imran Khan took money,” he added.

Abbasi said a report by the Financial Times states that businessman Arif Naqvi arranged cricket matches and gave money to Imran Khan.

Imran being protected

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the eight years-long delay in the decision of foreign funding case against Imran Khan evidenced how “Ladla” was being protected.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not taking salary while contrary to that the PTI leader was being treated as “untouchable.” He said that despite the passage of eight years, the decision in the foreign funding case was yet elusive.

He said that in the foreign funding case, Imran Khan filed nine writ petitions in the Islamabad High Court and also got 50 adjournments

In a similar tweet on July 19, the prime minister had asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the “long-delayed” judgment on PTI foreign funding case.

He said that for long Imran Khan had been been given a free pass despite his “repeated and shameless” attacks on state institutions. “Impunity given to him has hurt the country,” he commented.

