Human rights minister reaffirms to safeguard minority rights

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada has reaffirmed to safeguard and uplift the rights of minorities in the country.

The federal minister held a meeting with the delegation of National Lobbying for Minority Rights led by MPA Sindh Assembly Anthony Naveed in Islamabad.

The delegates apprised the minister about the data collected through recent studies that have been conducted on the issues faced by various minority communities in country.

They presented a four-point agenda for furthering the protection of minority rights including provision of social security benefits to sanitary workers throughout the country and resolving job regularization issues.

They also called for devising a mechanism for providing necessary safety trainings, tools and equipment by employers; and displaying a code of conduct in all public and private hospitals to prevent discriminatory treatment with patients on the basis of religion.

Advertisement

Minister for Human Rights assured to extend all efforts to safeguard minority rights. He gave directions to the concerning wings of the ministry to write to the provincial authorities, particularly labour and health departments, for reports with recommendations to address the grievances of minorities.

The federal minister condemned the persecution and discrimination of Hindu community in Sindh while visiting public offices and hospitals merely on the basis of their cultural attire.

He said that there is a dire need for changing the mindset by raising awareness and education. He added that intolerance has damage our social fabric that can only be mended with enlightenment and teaching.

The minister reiterated his commitment to do whatever possible to safeguard and uplift the minority rights. He said that they will ensure the provision of rights and liberties to minorities as enshrined in the Article 36 of the Constitution delivered by the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam.

Advertisement

Also Read PM, president vow to safeguard rights of minorities in Pakistan on Christmas ISLAMABAD: People across the world, including Pakistan, are celebrating Christmas today. However,...

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on bolnews.com