Imran Khan condemns attack on Bol anchorperson Sami Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the attack on Bol News senior anchorperson Sami Ibrahim.

“Strongly condemn the attack on senior journalist Sami Ibrahim today in a similar fashion to the earlier attack on Ayaz Amir,” the prime minister said in a statement of Twitter.

“These fascist tactics seeking to terrorise journalists is an attempt to subdue ppl into accepting US regime change conspiracy & cabal of crooks in power.”

On Saturday evening, unidentified persons attacked senior anchorperson Sami Ibrahim outside Bol News office in Islamabad.

The assailants ambushed and subjected Sami Ibrahim to torture as soon as he came out of the office on Saturday. One of the suspects was a transgender. The senior journalist protected himself by running inside the office.

PTI leader Fayaz Chohan condemned the attack on Sami Ibrahim and attempt to abduct him. He said PML-N Vice President Maryam Safdar and the “imported government” was behind attacks on journalists.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspects were standing idle there for a long time. They said when the anchorperson came out of the office, the transgender begged him to give him money.

After the senior journalist gave Rs100, the transgender started beating him on the chest and another man joined in torturing the journalist.

Fayaz Chohan said attack on Sami Ibrahim was not just an attack on freedom of journalism but freedom of humanity as well.

Senior advocate and PTI leader Babar Awan said Sami Ibrahim was an outspoken journalist and an old friend. “The attack on him is worrisome. Civil liberties are shrinking. Fear and terror reign. Viewing the recent record of imported government, I condemn all the attacks which are going to take place, in advance,” he said.

On July 2, journalist Ayaz Amir was attacked by unknown assailants when he was going back from his office on Abbottabad Road in Lahore.

According to Bol TV, the senior journalist had said that the attackers, who were six in number, had intercepted his vehicle, tortured him and ran away with his cellphone and wallet.

Imran Khan had strongly condemned the incident and maintained that journalists, political workers and other innocent people were being implicated in false cases.

