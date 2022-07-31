Advertisement
  Indian troops martyr another Kashmiri youth in IOK
Indian troops martyr another Kashmiri youth in IOK

Indian troops martyr another Kashmiri youth in IOK

Indian troops martyr another Kashmiri youth in IOK

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation,

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in another act of state terrorism martyred one youth in Baramulla district of In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Wanigam Bala area on Saturday evening.

In a statement in Srinagar, All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani said RSS-backed Modi government have waged a war against oppressed Kashmiris.

He said India’s oppressive tactics and conspiracies have failed to suppress Kashmiris’ freedom movement in the past and will meet the same fate in future as well.

The APHC has called for complete shutdown and large-scale protest demonstrations on next Friday to protest against Indian atrocities.  APHC has appealed Kashmiris living in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and world over to hold protest rallies on this day against Indian brutalities.

Meanwhile, an Indian soldier was detained at the Srinagar Airport on Saturday after security personnel recovered live rounds and a teargas shell from his baggage.

As part of its nefarious designs, the Modi regime has renamed eighteen educational institutions after the Indian forces’ personnel who were killed in various attacks in the territory.

The authorities in Indian Uttar Pradesh state have booked five Muslims under draconian laws for taking part in the protest demonstrations in Kanpur city against derogatory remarks by BJP leader Nupur Sharma last month.

In another incident, a 15-year-old Muslim student was locked in a room and beaten to death by three Hindu teachers at a private school in Kannauj city Uttar Pradesh state.

 

