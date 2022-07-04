Karachi Police helping citizens during rain :spokesperson

CM Baluchistan directs to make arrangements due to urban flooding
Abdul Quddus Bazinjo, Chief Minister of Balochistan, directed the Provincial Disaster Management...
KARACHI: Karachi Police is performing its duties diligently to help the distressed citizens due to the accumulation of rainwater in different parts of the city after the rains, a police spokesperson told BOL News on Monday.
Police is using all possible resources to help the citizens trapped in the rain. Karachi Police officers and men have always played their role in protecting the lives and property of the citizens in every difficult situation including natural calamities.
“Especially the ‘traffic police’ is providing safe assistance to the stranded citizens by evacuating them safely to their destinations. Citizens are urged to report any emergencies to the helpline 15,” the spokesperson said.
As per the details, the District Police and Traffic Police are engaged in performing their duties using all possible resources to assist the citizens in Karachi.
On July 8, the rain system could hit Sindh. Where it will stay in the region for three to four days. The Rain is also expected in Karachi and throughout Sindh during Eid days.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.