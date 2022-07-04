Karachi Police helping citizens during rain :spokesperson

Karachi Police is performing its duties diligently to help the distressed citizens due to the accumulation of rainwater in different parts of the city after the rains

Karachi Police is using all possible resources to help the citizens trapped in the rain. Karachi Police officers and men have always played their role in protecting the lives and property of the citizens in every difficult situation including natural calamities

Another system is moving ahead from the Bay of Bengal. The system is currently present in the East of India

Advertisement

KARACHI: Karachi Police is performing its duties diligently to help the distressed citizens due to the accumulation of rainwater in different parts of the city after the rains, a police spokesperson told BOL News on Monday.

Police is using all possible resources to help the citizens trapped in the rain. Karachi Police officers and men have always played their role in protecting the lives and property of the citizens in every difficult situation including natural calamities.

“Especially the ‘traffic police’ is providing safe assistance to the stranded citizens by evacuating them safely to their destinations. Citizens are urged to report any emergencies to the helpline 15,” the spokesperson said.

As per the details, the District Police and Traffic Police are engaged in performing their duties using all possible resources to assist the citizens in Karachi.



Advertisement

Pakistan Meteorological Department chief told Bol News, “The first spell of monsoon has poured in most of the areas of Karachi. By tonight, light rain and drizzle are likely to continue intermittently.”According to the chief meteorologist, tomorrow will be cloudy weather and there is a chance of rain.“Another system is moving ahead from the Bay of Bengal. The system is currently present in the East of India.”

Also Read CM Baluchistan directs to make arrangements due to urban flooding Abdul Quddus Bazinjo, Chief Minister of Balochistan, directed the Provincial Disaster Management...

On July 8, the rain system could hit Sindh. Where it will stay in the region for three to four days. The Rain is also expected in Karachi and throughout Sindh during Eid days.