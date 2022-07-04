Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • MQM leader Babar Ghauri arrested at airport as he returns country  
MQM leader Babar Ghauri arrested at airport as he returns country  

MQM leader Babar Ghauri arrested at airport as he returns country  

Articles
Advertisement
MQM leader Babar Ghauri arrested at airport as he returns country  

Image: File

Advertisement

MQM leader and former federal minister for Port and Shipping Babar Khan Ghauri was arrested by the law enforcement agencies at Karachi airport on Monday night.

According to Bol News, he was taken into custody at the airport when he returned to the country. Baber has been accused of money laundering and illegal appointments in Karachi Port Trust (KPT) when he was federal minister for Port and Shipping.

MQM activist and notorious criminal Saulat Mirza blamed Ghauri for playing a central role in the killing of  Shahid Hamid.

However, Ghauri had already got bail in both cases.

He is also accused of encroaching on land and illegal construction in Karachi city.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
JI’s Hafiz Naeem slams delay in releasing LG polls results
JI’s Hafiz Naeem slams delay in releasing LG polls results
PPP sweeps second phase of local bodies election: Bilawal
PPP sweeps second phase of local bodies election: Bilawal
LG polls: PPP wins in Badin, Thatta, Sujawal with majority
LG polls: PPP wins in Badin, Thatta, Sujawal with majority
MQM rejects LG elections, says citizens foiled conspiracy to snatch polls
MQM rejects LG elections, says citizens foiled conspiracy to snatch polls
LG elections: PPP leading in Karachi, Hyderabad, other districts
LG elections: PPP leading in Karachi, Hyderabad, other districts
World Bank to finance two 245 MW hydropower projects in KP
World Bank to finance two 245 MW hydropower projects in KP
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story