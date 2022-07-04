MQM leader Babar Ghauri arrested at airport as he returns country  

MQM leader and former federal minister for Port and Shipping Babar Khan Ghauri was arrested by the law enforcement agencies at Karachi airport on Monday night.

According to Bol News, he was taken into custody at the airport when he returned to the country. Baber has been accused of money laundering and illegal appointments in Karachi Port Trust (KPT) when he was federal minister for Port and Shipping.

MQM activist and notorious criminal Saulat Mirza blamed Ghauri for playing a central role in the killing of Shahid Hamid.

However, Ghauri had already got bail in both cases.

He is also accused of encroaching on land and illegal construction in Karachi city.