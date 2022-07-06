Not intimidated by Imran Khan’s threats: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that no one is intimidated by the blackmailing and threats of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference, the federal minister referred to Imran Khan’s statement that he was pushed to the limits and would not remain silent on those involved in the foreign conspiracy.

Sanaullah said that the PTI chief should be ashamed for making claims that he was being harassed and pushed to the sidelines.

“Have you not been doing this with your opponents for three years? No such thing is being done with you,” he said. “Is asking you about your assets and corruption harassing you?”

Rana Sanaullah said that no one is afraid of his blackmailing and threats. “Tell them how you falsely implicated me in the drugs case. I was locked up in jail for 15 months.

He alleged that the case against him was made by Imran Khan himself and Shahzad Akbar. He demanded that the Supreme Court should take notice on the matter and find the real perpetrators.

“If I am proven to be guilty, I am ready to be sentenced to capital punishment. But if the reality is something else then all of them should be sent to jail for life,” he demanded. “Those who make false cases will face true cases,” he said.

In a bizarre claim, Rana Sanaullah said that any recording — video or audio — made to expose a criminal offence could not be considered a crime unless it was done to blackmail someone.

“The reality is that if any recording, whether video or audio, is made to catch crime, then in my view it is no crime. If it is used to blackmail someone, then it is a crime,” he said. “No one can even claim that it is a violation of privacy,” he asserted.

His comments come as a reference to the purported audio clip of Bushra Bibi and PTI social media head Dr Arslan Khalid doing the rounds on social media.

Sanaullah said that the audio clip proved that Bushra Bibi was involved and linked the entire opposition and the nation with treason over a letter.

The minister said if PTI claimed that the recording was false then Imran should refute it and demand a forensic examination.

