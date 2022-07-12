Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Petroleum prices to fall as PM seeks summary

Petroleum prices to fall as PM seeks summary

Articles
Advertisement
Petroleum prices to fall as PM seeks summary

Petroleum prices to fall

Advertisement
  • Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed that a summary recommending a decrease in petroleum prices be circulated
  • The prime minister, who was chairing a meeting, stated that the government will pass on the whole advantage to consumers who had been suffering as a result of the spike in fuel prices
Advertisement

 

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed that a summary recommending a decrease in petroleum prices be circulated, as the government has chosen to pass on the advantage of lower oil prices on the international market to consumers.

The prime minister, who was chairing a meeting, stated that the government will pass on the whole advantage to consumers who had been suffering as a result of the spike in fuel prices. He requested that the ministries of finance and petroleum provide a report for his approval, noting that the people deserved assistance after going through terrible circumstances.

He informed the gathering that the government will lower oil prices openly in line with the world market, as a present to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, according to a PM Office statement. He stated that the current government will continue to give relief to those affected by the previous government’s inflation. He stated that the administration will make more improvements to the people’s life by the Grace of Allah Almighty.

Also Read

PM directs civic bodies to make arrangements ahead of monsoon spell
PM directs civic bodies to make arrangements ahead of monsoon spell

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday mandated the federal and provincial civic...

The conference was attended by top executives from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority as well as representatives from the relevant ministries and departments.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Govt to probe suspected 'foreign intervention' in power breakdown: Dastgir
Govt to probe suspected 'foreign intervention' in power breakdown: Dastgir
President for integrated efforts on mental health initiatives
President for integrated efforts on mental health initiatives
Navy, PMSA and Customs seized 1,450 kg drugs at sea
Navy, PMSA and Customs seized 1,450 kg drugs at sea
Girls including victim seen in Lahore bullying clip suspended
Girls including victim seen in Lahore bullying clip suspended
India invites FM Bilawal Bhutto, CJP in SCO meeting    
India invites FM Bilawal Bhutto, CJP in SCO meeting    
LHC issues written decision of Toshakhana case
LHC issues written decision of Toshakhana case
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story