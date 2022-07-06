Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that he had ordered an inquiry into criminal delay in Gwadar Breakwater project as the Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf’s government had ignored it despite availability of grants.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said $445m grant, $484m soft loan and feasibility were available but it baffled the mind as to how the previous government ignored the project.

From energy to infrastructure, every project suffered costly delays under PTI, he added.

In a related tweet, he stressed that time for presentation was over as it was time for action.

The prime minister said Gwadar was not just about infrastructure development, being part of CPEC, it had political, economic and strategic value.

He further resolved that turning Balochistan’s backwardness into prosperity was his mission and their collective responsibility.