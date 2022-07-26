PM summons cabinet meeting to discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called a meeting of the federal cabinet tomorrow (Wednesday) to discuss the political situation, Bol News reported.

According to reports, the cabinet meeting will discuss the future course of action after the Supreme Court of Pakistan rejected the plea to form a full bench on the case regarding the election of Punjab Chief Minister.

Sources revealed the meeting will discuss important judicial issues for the ruling coalition. The cabinet will also be briefed on the economic situation and the reasons for the delay in releasing the next tranche of funds by the IMF.

The meeting will also review the law and order situation in the country. It will also mull ways to tackle the PTI.

Earlier today Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed the current reserves of wheat in the country, potential demand and import tenders. Federal Ministers Miftah Ismail, Syed Naveed Qamar, Tariq Bashir Cheema and senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the current wheat production in the country was estimated at 26.389 million metric tons while the previous year’s reserves were 1.806 MMT. The total reserves are 28.199 million metric tons against the total national demand of 30.79 million metric tons.

The meeting was further informed that under the government’s agreement with Russia, progress is being made on the import of two million metric tons of wheat, which is in the final stages.

The meeting decided to import wheat in a timely manner through the Economic Coordination Committee to eliminate the gap between demand and reserves.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister expressed concern over the lack of comprehensive planning regarding wheat reserves over the last four years. He said it was unfortunate that in an agricultural country like Pakistan, food crisis continued to occur during the previous regime.

He directed ensuring availability of buffer stock along with the release of wheat until the next harvest season. He instructed that measures should be taken soon to ensure the import of wheat through Gwadar Port.

