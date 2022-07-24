PM wishes US President Biden speedy recovery from Covid

US President Biden has mild symptoms after testing positive for Covid.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday wished President of the United States Joe Biden a speedy and complete recovery from Covid-19.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister posted “I wish President Biden a speedy and complete recovery from corona.”

I wish H.E. President Biden speedy and complete recovery from corona. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 24, 2022

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had told media that president Biden was experiencing “very mild symptoms” and would continue to carry out all his duties in isolation.

In a separate tweet, the 79-year-old president Biden said he was “doing great” and “keeping busy”. The White House informed that the president tested positive for Covid on Thursday, and had been fully vaccinated and twice boosted.

According to an update from his doctor on Saturday, President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat.

The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year, and it’s believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country.

Dr Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, updated on Biden’s condition and said that earlier symptoms, including runny nose and cough, have become “less troublesome.”

Biden’s vital signs, such as blood pressure and respiratory rate, “remain entirely normal,” and his oxygen saturation levels are “excellent” with “no shortness of breath at all,” the doctor wrote.

O’Connor said the results of the preliminary sequencing that indicated the BA.5 variant do not affect Biden’s treatment plan “in any way.”

Administration officials have emphasized that his symptoms are mild because he has received four vaccine doses, and he started taking an antiviral drug after becoming infected.

