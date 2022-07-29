Sheikh Rashid claims elections will be held in October

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has predicted that the next general elections will be held in October this year.

In a statement on Twitter, he said that general elections will be held instead of by-elections. He also claimed that PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has agreed to hold general elections in October.

Sheikh Rashid said rather than by-elections, the date for general elections has been decided. He said the elections would be held under a new election commission, while a caretaker government would be set up soon.

In an apparent reference to former President Zardari who has tested positive for COVID-19, he said those in ‘quarantine’ have also agreed to holding general elections, and only JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman needs to be convinced.

He added that the dollar has reached Rs250, LPG has increased by Rs10 and markets are being closed. “The political reputation of allied has been reduced to ashes. They cannot go out in public or escape. Now the masses will have to decide. Democracy has become a joke and the Assembly a circus,” he added.

Advertisement

He said the economic crisis from Sri Lanka, Lebanon and Iraq is now headed toward Pakistan while four European governments have collapsed in recent days.

He said the government has failed to appoint a new Governor of State Bank of Pakistani. He added that the ban on 30 luxury items have been lifted, S&P credit rating is negative, IMF has not bailed out yet.

He said that the electricity shortfall has crossed 6,000 MW and additional tax of Rs6000 on shopkeepers will bring more economic disaster.

He said the new PML-Q President will recall two federal ministers, referring to Salik Hussain and Tahir Bashir Cheema who are part of the federal cabinet. He said the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is also set to part ways with the allied government.

Advertisement

Also Read LHC restrains ACE from taking coercive measures against Sheikh Rashid LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday restrained Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment(...