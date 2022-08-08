628 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in 24 hours in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: 628 fresh Covid-19 have been reported with three deaths during the past 24 hours, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

The NIH said that in the last 24 hours, 19,451 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, out of which 628 came out positive. Three of those patients passed away.

After the detection of the new cases, the COVID_19 positivity ratio stood at 3.23 percent according to the same source.

The data issued by NIH states that 170 COVID-19 Patients were being given treatment on the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) throughout the country in different hospitals.

Also Read Corona cases reemerges in Karachi as positivity rate hits 15.75% The spike is the biggest among all cities all over Pakistan. According...

Advertisement

At the moment, 163 corona-patients have been in precarious conditions. The coronavirus has also affected 19,942 medical professional in Pakistan so far, according to the sources.

The source from NIH also added that as many as 175 health care workers have lost their lives across the country due to the illness, up until now

Advertisement

According to the sources, COVID-19 has so far infected 12,358 doctors, 2,687 nurses, and 4,897 other members of the medical profession across the nation. They claimed that so far in Pakistan, 19,763 healthcare professionals have recovered from the virus.