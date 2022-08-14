75th Independence Day: PM unveils re-recorded national anthem

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has unveiled the official release of re-recorded National Anthem on the 75th anniversary of Pakistan.

The national anthem was unveiled after a flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Jinnah Convention centre to mark the historic occasion.

Shehbaz Sharif became the second elected prime minister after Liaquat Ali Khan who has this unique honour. The National Anthem has been re-recorded after 68 years, with the participation of 155 singers, 48 musicians and 6 bandmasters with a new orchestra and cinematography.

The project has been completed in collaboration with various departments including Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The brass bands of all three armed forces also participated in this national effort.

Presenting the official release of re-recorded National Anthem on 75th anniversary of 🇵🇰 #PakistanAt75 #IndependenceDay

The re-recording of the national anthem began in August 2017 during the previous tenure of PML-N. A steering committee headed by former Senator Javed Jabbar with audio and visual sub-committees was formed.

After the establishment of Pakistan, for the first time in December 1948, a committee led by Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar began working on drafting the National Anthem.

The music composed by Ahmad Chagla for the National Anthem was presented before Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan and other members of the committee and was approved on August 10, 1950. The anthem written by Hafeez Jalandhri was formally approved in August 1954.

After assuming charge of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in April this year, Maryam Aurangzeb expedited work of completing the project The ministry along with other institutions, departments and a large number of artists worked together to complete the national effort.

The new recording of the National Anthem is a rainbow of cultural, civilizational and regional colours, which gives a message of unity, brotherhood and regional identity.

