Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Administrator Karachi inaugurates Emergency Response Centre 1122
Administrator Karachi inaugurates Emergency Response Centre 1122

Administrator Karachi inaugurates Emergency Response Centre 1122

Articles
Advertisement
Administrator Karachi inaugurates Emergency Response Centre 1122

Administrator Karachi inaugurated Emergency Response Center 1122

Advertisement
  • Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday inaugurated the renovation and upgradation of Emergency Response Center 1122 at KIHD
  • Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Rasul Baksh Chandio and senior Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) officials were also present with him during the ceremony
Advertisement

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday inaugurated the renovation and upgradation of Emergency Response Center 1122 at the Karachi Institute of Heart Disease (KIHD), BOL News reported.  
 
According to the details, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Rasul Baksh Chandio and senior Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) officials were also present with him during the ceremony.
Administrator Karachi, while talking to the media, said, “Emergency centers are being made more active, and efforts are being made to establish emergency centers in hospitals across the city.”

He told the media that 230 new ambulances equipped with modern facilities have been started in this national organization. “We are starting the first emergency response center in Karachi city today. Oxygen and other facilities have been provided with 14 beds.”

The Administrator of Karachi said that an agreement has been reached between KMC and  Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and now Emergency Response Center 1122 will also rescue fire incident affectees.  By calling 1122, fire tenders can also be called for a quick response.

Advertisement

He said that the wireless network will also be improved by PDMA, 1122 will be connected to medical, fire, and police emergencies, and staff will be trained on how to deal with emergencies in rain.

Murtaza Wahab stated, “Chief Minister Sindh has approved to start this service in 24 districts. Let us all work responsibly and politics will continue.”

Also Read

IHC reserved decision on case against Sharif brothers
IHC reserved decision on case against Sharif brothers

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah heard the...

He further mentioned that Karachi Municipality has established its campuses in three districts. The first priority is to save human lives, as 1038 people have died due to rain, and we need to serve suffering humanity, not politics.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Former Balochistan CM Nawab Aslam Raisani announces to join JUI-F on Dec 7
Former Balochistan CM Nawab Aslam Raisani announces to join JUI-F on Dec 7
Six coalminers killed in Harnai gas explosion
Six coalminers killed in Harnai gas explosion
Imran Khan says won't dissolve assemblies if elections held by March
Imran Khan says won't dissolve assemblies if elections held by March
UNSC condemns attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul
UNSC condemns attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul
PTI Sindh MPAs submit resignations to Imran Khan
PTI Sindh MPAs submit resignations to Imran Khan
Terrorist commander killed in North Waziristan: ISPR
Terrorist commander killed in North Waziristan: ISPR
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story