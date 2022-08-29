Administrator Karachi inaugurated Emergency Response Center 1122

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday inaugurated the renovation and upgradation of Emergency Response Center 1122 at KIHD

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday inaugurated the renovation and upgradation of Emergency Response Center 1122 at the Karachi Institute of Heart Disease (KIHD), BOL News reported.



According to the details, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Rasul Baksh Chandio and senior Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) officials were also present with him during the ceremony.

Administrator Karachi, while talking to the media, said, “Emergency centers are being made more active, and efforts are being made to establish emergency centers in hospitals across the city.”

He told the media that 230 new ambulances equipped with modern facilities have been started in this national organization. “We are starting the first emergency response center in Karachi city today. Oxygen and other facilities have been provided with 14 beds.”

The Administrator of Karachi said that an agreement has been reached between KMC and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and now Emergency Response Center 1122 will also rescue fire incident affectees. By calling 1122, fire tenders can also be called for a quick response.

He said that the wireless network will also be improved by PDMA, 1122 will be connected to medical, fire, and police emergencies, and staff will be trained on how to deal with emergencies in rain.

Murtaza Wahab stated, “Chief Minister Sindh has approved to start this service in 24 districts. Let us all work responsibly and politics will continue.”

He further mentioned that Karachi Municipality has established its campuses in three districts. The first priority is to save human lives, as 1038 people have died due to rain, and we need to serve suffering humanity, not politics.