IHC reserved decision on case against Sharif brothers

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah heard the case against the Sharif brothers for contempt of court with the objections of the Registrar’s Office, BOL News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the Islamabad High Court finalized its decision on the hearing of the contempt of court petition against the Sharif brothers.

“The federal cabinet removed the names of the Sharif brothers from the Exit Control List (ECL), not the courts,” CJ Athar Minallah stated. The federal cabinet did not seek permission from the court to remove the names from the ECL. ”

He questioned Barrister Zafar Ali, ” Does this court have the authority to take action on the matter under hearing in any other High Court? We will not hear the matter before another High Court. You are a senior lawyer. Will you still press this application?”

Barrister Syed Zafar Ali Shah responded, “If you want to reject the request, then I may withdraw it. I can withdraw the application to go to the Lahore High Court.”

It is pertinent to know that Barrister Zafar in his petition mentioned that Nawaz Sharif showed his health documents in Lahore High Court and asked for permission to go abroad for treatment. Moreover, Shahbaz Sharif submitted an affidavit to send Nawaz Sharif abroad.

In the petition, it was mentioned that Nawaz Sharif was termed a Proclaimed Offender by the courts. Proceedings for contempt of court should be initiated against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The court should also issue orders for the return of Nawaz Sharif.