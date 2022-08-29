Azerbaijan to provide $2mn flood relief aid to Pakistan

Turkiye to send humanitarian aid for flood victims in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his gratitude to his...
ISLAMABAD: President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has instructed to provide US$2 million in relief assistance to Pakistan after the devastating floods.
Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov said the Government of Azerbaijan will provide $2 million in aid to the Pakistan to eliminate the consequences of heavy rains and floods that caused numerous casualties and large-scale destruction.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has also sent a letter of condolences to President Arif Alvi over the heavy casualties and large-scale destruction caused by heavy rains and floods in his country.
“On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and the brotherly people of Pakistan, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured and earliest elimination of the natural disaster’s consequences,” the President of Azerbaijan said.
Advertisement
Upon the instructions of @presidentaz, Government of #Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 will provide $2 million in aid to the brotherly #Pakistan 🇵🇰 to eliminate the consequences of heavy rains and floods that caused numerous casualties and large-scale destruction.https://t.co/S6WU4o3Bvl pic.twitter.com/DSZsXvQsbG
— Azerbaijan Emb. to Pakistan (@AzEmbPak) August 27, 2022
The Foreign Office of Pakistan thanked Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev for generous support to aid Flood Relief Operations in Pakistan.
“Deeply appreciate this gesture of solidarity in a difficult time,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a brief statement. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also thanked Government of Azerbaijan for the gesture.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.