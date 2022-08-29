Azerbaijan to provide $2mn flood relief aid to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has instructed to provide US$2 million in relief assistance to Pakistan after the devastating floods.

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov said the Government of Azerbaijan will provide $2 million in aid to the Pakistan to eliminate the consequences of heavy rains and floods that caused numerous casualties and large-scale destruction.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has also sent a letter of condolences to President Arif Alvi over the heavy casualties and large-scale destruction caused by heavy rains and floods in his country.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and the brotherly people of Pakistan, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured and earliest elimination of the natural disaster’s consequences,” the President of Azerbaijan said.

The Foreign Office of Pakistan thanked Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev for generous support to aid Flood Relief Operations in Pakistan.

“Deeply appreciate this gesture of solidarity in a difficult time,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a brief statement. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also thanked Government of Azerbaijan for the gesture.

